Hole-in-one for Rick Batson at Elephant Rocks

Rick Batson celebrates a hole-in-one at Elephant Rocks Golf course July 14. Batson used a pitching wedge on hole 12 from 110 yards. (photo courtesy of Elephant Rocks Golf Course)

Rick Batson celebrates a hole-in-one at Elephant Rocks Golf course July 14. Batson used a pitching wedge on hole 12 from 110 yards. (photo courtesy of Elephant Rocks Golf Course)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: July 16, 2019 12:15 p.m.

    • WILLIAMS, Ariz. - Rick Batson made a hole-in-one at Elephant Rocks Golf Course July 14. Batson used a pitching wedge on hole 12 from 110 yards.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.