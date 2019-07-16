Dashing canines with all the right moves at 10th annual Turns ‘N Wrap agility trial

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Turns n' Wraps hosted their 10th annual agility trial at Cureton Park July 13-14 with dogs and trainers arriving from all over Arizona.

Turns n' Wraps is a North American Dog Agility Club (NADAC) sanctioned to host titling trials, with teams competing against the clock in hopes of a clean run. If this stellar task is achieved contestants are awarded points towards their title in each level and each class. After titling at each level they move up the ladder to compete for the NATCH, NADAC Agility Trial Championship.

Last weekend offered 14 classes that included Barrelers, Jumpers and Weavers, five different categories that included veteran dog, veteran handler, juniors, handicapped and standard and four different levels.

Dogs participating in this competition must be at least 18 months old and possess a minimum of one year agility training and dedication. Each handler attends weekly classes and puts in countless hours of practice to establish seamless communication line with their canine companion that is primarily transmitted through body language and sharp verbal commands.

Agility training provides an opportunity for young children, older adults and eager dogs to get out and stretch their abilities at a different level. The Turns n' Wraps Training Facility is owned and operated by Debby Pomeroy, located in Chino Valley. Classes are offered year around for any dog lover who wants to move on from the standard tricks and commands and take their dog training to whole other level. More information is available from Debby Pomeroy at (928)-636-1267.