Community calendar: week of July 17

Williams class of 1969 high school reunion Sept. 6-8

The Williams High School (WHS) class of 1969 will host the annual all school reunion September 6-8. Everyone is invited to attend.

On Sept. 6, there will be a meet and greet dinner at 6 p.m. at Miss Kitty’s Steak House in Williams. On Sept. 7, there will be a buffet dinner at 6 p.m. at Miss Kitty’s Steak House. On Sept. 8, individual class activities will take place.More information is available from Billie Jene Watt at billiewatt1@gmail.com or (480) 510-8464. Attendees should RSVP by August 28.

Bingo at St. Johns

St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church hosts bingo every first and third Tuesday of the month in Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Avenue in Williams. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with the first games starting at 5:30 p.m. You must be 18 years or older to purchase games to play.



Pickleball

Pickleball takes place at the Williams Rodeo Barn-Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m.-noon. More informaiton is available from Kerry-Lynn (602) 818-6559.

Folklorico dance

Folklorico Dance instruction takes place at the Williams Rodeo Barn- Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. All ages are welcome. More information is available from Armando at (928) 380-4637

Community worship service July 28

A community worship service will be hosted by First Baptist Church July 28 from 6-7 p.m. More information is available at (928) 635-4692.

Public safety/emergency alert sign ups

Residents and business owners are encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts from Williams Police Department and Coconino County.

To sign up for Williams Nixle alerts, text 888777 and include the zip code 86046. To sign up for Coconino County CodeRed alerts, go to coconino.az.gov/ready.

The alerts are sent out by text, telephone and/or email to notify people of emergency situations such as missing children, police incidents, wildfires, tornadoes, severe weather, evacuations and other catastrophic situations.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Alcoholics Anonymous meets Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 7:30 -8:30 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church's Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Avenue. A Spanish speaking meeting is held on Mondays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Williams, 629 West Grant Avenue.

WUSD Governing Board meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams Unified School District Governing Board meetings on second and fourth Wednesdays each month. Meetings are at Williams High School culinary room at 6 p.m. See WUSD2.org for meeting agendas.

Infant-Toddler story time

Williams Public Library hosts a story time every Tuesday at 10 a.m. The program is open and free to the public. The library is located at 113 S.Third Street More information can be found by calling (928) 635-2263.

North Country offering WIC enrollment assistance

North Country HealthCare in Williams is offering free assistance with enrolling in WIC. An enrollment specialist will be available to assist with enrollment on the last Thursday of every month, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those interested can call (928) 773-1245 to schedule an appointment. All mothers enrolled in WIC also receive a free six-month pass to the NACA Wellness Center in Flagstaff.

Multi-level fitness class

Classes are held Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Forest Service Building, 800 S. 6th Street. More information is available from Georgeanna at (928) 310-6153.

Kiwanis Club of Williams

The Kiwanis Club meets every Wednesday at noon at Miss Kitty's Steakhouse. The group welcomes visitors and encourages new members. Kiwanis members to pursue creative ways to serve the needs of children, such as fighting hunger, improving literacy and offering guidance in the Williams community.