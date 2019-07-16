Allstars: Williams softball finishes season at state tourney

Williams Little League 9-10 girls lost in two games at the state tournament in Verde Valley last week. The girls faced teams from District 5 and District 3. all-stars include: Emma Kennelly, Eva Flores, Faith Jensen, Molly Kennelly, Kenzie Orozco, Aubrey Hardin, Danika Howe, Norah Kennelly, Crystal Nixon, Daizy Vazquez, Jordan Ward and Aura Mendez.