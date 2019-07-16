Allstars: Williams softball finishes season at state tourney

Williams Little League 9-10 girls lost in two games at the state tournament in Verde Valley last week. The girls faced teams from District 5 and District 3. all-stars include: Emma Kennelly, Eva Flores, Faith Jensen, Molly Kennelly, Kenzie Orozco, Aubrey Hardin, Danika Howe, Norah Kennelly, Crystal Nixon, Daizy Vazquez, Jordan Ward and Aura Mendez.
More like this story
- Williams 9-10 All Stars win District 10, head to state
- Can't hide their pride: Tigers and Bengals cheerleaders rally Williams fans
- Little League Majors baseball All-Stars selected
- Can't hide their pride: Tigers and Bengals cheerleaders rally Williams fans
- Williams takes 9/10 District All-Star tourney
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.