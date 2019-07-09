Williams 911: week of July 10

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) from July 2-9 —

• Officers conducted welfare check on Wells Fargo;

• Officers took threats report on Route 66;

• Officers responded to an assault on First Street;

• Officers responded to possible prostitution at local hotel;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at KOA;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;

• Officers responded to missing juvenile on Fifth Street, subject found at suspicious person call at local hotel;

• Officers responded to juveniles starting fires near KOA;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at Lost Canyon;

• Officers responded to an alarm at Bearizona;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to domestic on Rodgers, one female and two juveniles arrested for assault and criminal damage;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Fulton;

• Officers responded to dog left in car on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers took report of theft on Grant Avenue;

• Officers arrested a female for driving suspended on Airport Road;

• Officers arrested a male for driving suspended on Rodeo Road and Route 66, cited and released;

• Officers responded to suspicious person at Circle K;

• Officers responded to two subject in median at Rodeo and Route 66, taking night pictures;

• Officers took in found property at Third Street and Route 66;

• Officers responded to male sleeping on bench on Route 66, subject removed and trespassed;

• Officers responded to parking issue at local hotel, resolved on scene;

• Officers responded to male camping at house under construction on Lazy E and Country Club, subjects moved to forest area;

• Officers responded to mental health situation on Fulton, handled on scene;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local restaurant, subject removed and trespassed;

• Officers responded to noise complaint on First Street, subject turned down music;

• Officers responded to baking dogs on Sherman Avenue;

• Officers arrested a female for possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana wax, and possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Officers responded to chicken jumping on cars at Safeway, kids chased it away;

• Officers responded to transient in bathrooms at golf course, subject trespassed from property;

• Officers responded to suspicious person at Pizza Hut;

• Officers responded to parking issue on Third Street;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Route 66, male arrested for two counts of assault and disorderly conduct;

• Officers responded to domestic violation of court order on Grant Avenue, subject gone upon arrival;

• Officers responded to fireworks being set off on Fourth Street, subject cited under city code;

• Officers responded to numerous firework calls in city;

• Officers responded to numerous dog loose calls in city;

• Officers assisted with parade;

• Officers assisted with traffic control for fireworks show;

• Officers arrested a male for DUI on Route 66 and Ninth Street;

• Officers arrested two male for possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana wax, possession of drug paraphernalia on Railroad Avenue and Second Street;

• Officers responded to trespass on Newton, subject gone upon arrival;

• Officers took private property accident report at local hotel;

• Officers responded to man down behind Safeway, intoxicated subject removed;

• Officers conducted welfare check on Third Street;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up at local RV park;

• Officers took dog bite report on Ponderosa Loop;

• Officers responded to numerous traffic and parking issues in city;

• Officers responded to natural death at local hotel;

• Officers responded to an alarm at local business on Route 66;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Sixth Street, civil issue;

• Officers conducted welfare check on Torrey Pines;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Rodeo Road;

• Officers took criminal damage report on Fulton, suspect cited;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Route 66, female arrested for warrant and male arrested for assault and two warrants;

• Officers took theft report on Fifth Street;

• Officers responded to parking issue at local hotel;

• Officers took in found property on Route 66;

• Officers responded to suspicious person on Second Street;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;

• Officers responded to barking dogs on Sherman;

• Officers responded to local hotel reference suicidal subject, taken to Flagstaff Medical Center by Lifeline;

• Officers conducted welfare check on Edison Avenue;

• Officers assisted male who had fallen on First Street, refused medical;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Torrey Pines;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;

• Officers took dog bite on First Street;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up on Pine;

• Officers responded to suspicious vehicle at Cuerton Park;

• Officers arrested a male for two warrants and driving suspended on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to an alarm on First Street;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on First Street;

• Officers took private property accident at Safeway;

• Officers took private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers responded to domestic on Lewis, male arrested for assault and violation of court order;

• Officers responded to semi that rolled into large rock and gas pumps at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers responded to bar fight at Sultana, subjects uncooperative and left area;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, civil matter;

• Officers responded to motorcycle driving on sidewalks on Rodeo Road;

• Officers responded to suspicious persons at local hotel, female arrested for city warrant and

Officers issued 17 citations and gave out 65 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.