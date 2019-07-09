Little League Juniors fall to Verde, Chino Valley at District 10 All-Star tournament

Photo Gallery
Williams Junior All Stars Baseball
Williams Junior baseball players competed with Verde Valley and Chino Valley in the District 10 All-Star tournament July 2-3 in Cottonwood. Verde Valley. Williams lost to Verde Valley 22-10 and Chino Valley 14-6. Verde Valley went on to win the championship 15-13 over Chino Valley July 3. (James Kelley/Verde Independent)
Williams Juniors faced Verde Valley and Chino Valley in the District All-Star tournament July 2-3 in Verde Valley. Williams lost to Verde Valley, 22-10 and Chino Valley, 14-6. Verde Valley went on to win the championship 15-13 over Chino Valley July 3.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.