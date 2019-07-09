Little League Juniors fall to Verde, Chino Valley at District 10 All-Star tournament

Photo Gallery Williams Junior All Stars Baseball Williams Junior baseball players competed with Verde Valley and Chino Valley in the District 10 All-Star tournament July 2-3 in Cottonwood. Verde Valley. Williams lost to Verde Valley 22-10 and Chino Valley 14-6. Verde Valley went on to win the championship 15-13 over Chino Valley July 3. (James Kelley/Verde Independent)

