Grand Opry Night provides laughs and entertainment July 6

Williams residents and visitors enjoyed Hee Haw style entertainment July 6 during the annual Grand Opry Night. The show featured local talent in the performance as well as a barbecue, watermelon offered by Williams Volunteer Fire Department and the opportunity for visits with a giant Clydsdale and a friendly burro. All proceeds from the show went toward Williams Habitat for Humanity.
