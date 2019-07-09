Forest Service proposes fee changes for Mogollon Rim campgrounds

CLINTS WELL, Ariz. – Coconino National Forest is seeking public input on proposed fee implementation at the Clint’s Well and Kehl Springs campgrounds, and fee increases at Blue Ridge, Rock Crossing, Knoll Lake, Elks, Long Valley Work Center and Moqui campgrounds on the Mogollon Rim Ranger District.

Based on increased use at campgrounds, a fee increase and fee implementation is needed to continue site improvements and will help ensure that people can continue using and enjoying campgrounds, according to Coconino National Forest.

Fees have not been changed in over a decade. The proposed new fees would bring these recreation sites into better alignment with nearby public and private recreation areas.

Of the recreation fees collected, 95 percent remain on the forest to operate, maintain and improve the facilities and programs at the campgrounds. An increase in fees would help the recreation sites be more financially sustainable.

Developed family campgrounds are limited to a family size group or up to eight people and two cars. The Moqui Group Campground consists of three group sites that can accommodate up to 50 people and 10 vehicles at each site. The Elks and Long Valley Work Center Group Campgrounds can accommodate up to 300 people and 50 vehicles. These two large group sites are ideal for large family reunions and social gatherings

The fee change proposal will be presented before a citizen’s advisory committee, called the Arizona Recreation Resource Advisory Committee (RAC), which helps ensure the Forest Service addresses public issues and concerns about recreation fees. The public is welcome to attend and comment at all advisory committee meetings, which is expected to be held in December 2019. If these fee proposals are approved, the increase would go into effect as early as spring 2020.

The deadline for comments is October 15, 2019. The public can submit comments in writing through one of several methods:

• Regular mail: Coconino National Forest, Mogollon Rim Ranger District, Attn: Recreation Fee Program, 8738 Ranger Road, Happy Jack, AZ 86024

• Email: comments-southwestern-coconino-mogollon@fs.fed.us

• FAX: (928) 477-5057, Attn: MRRD Recreation Fee Program

Information provided by Coconino National Forest