Community calendar: week of July 10

Williams Star Party July 12

Members of the Coconino Astronomical Society, in conjunction with the city of Williams, will host a Star Party from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., at Glassburn Park, in the natural area west of Rod’s Steakhouse parking lot, weather permitting. Several large telescopes will be on hand to view the moon, Jupiter and its moons, and other celestial objects.

Bearizona After Dark begins July 13

Bearizona After Dark returns July 13 and 27, and August 10 and 24. Guests will meet at Canyonlands Restaurant for drinks and a VIP jaguar training show, then hop on the Wild Ride Bus for a special sunset viewing of the drive-thru animals. After the drive, guests head back to the restaurant for hors d’oeuvres, drinks and a hands-on experience with Bearizona’s ambassador animals.

Community Yard Sale July 13

Sherwood Forest POA will hold an annual Community Yard Sale July 13 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Participants will have balloons and streamers tied to their estates. Sherwood Forest is located off Exit 171 on I-40, turn south on Pittman Valley Road at stop sign, turn right onto Sherwood Forest Road and follow the signs.

Pantry Jam July 13

A Pantry Jam will be held July 13 at 402 E. Route 66 in Williams from 2-10 p.m. The jam will feature music (Vegas performers and local talent), open mike, food, raffles and a petting zoo. Everything is free, donations will be accepted to benefit the Food Pantry.

Need a fishing license?

Juniper Creek Outdoors and Mountain Man Merchantile can issue AZGFD fishing and hunting licenses. Juniper Creek is located at 419 N Grand Canyon Blvd. Their number is (928) 635-4401. Mountain Man Merchantile is located at 400 West Route 66. Their number is (602) 402-7936.

Public safety/emergency alert sign ups

Residents and business owners are encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts from Williams Police Department and Coconino County.

To sign up for Williams Nixle alerts, text 888777 and include the zip code 86046. To sign up for Coconino County CodeRed alerts, go to coconino.az.gov/ready.

The alerts are sent out by text, telephone and/or email to notify people of emergency situations such as missing children, police incidents, wildfires, tornadoes, severe weather, evacuations and other catastrophic situations.

North Country offering WIC enrollment assistance

North Country HealthCare in Williams is offering free assistance with enrolling in WIC. An enrollment specialist will be available to assist with enrollment on the last Thursday of every month, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those interested can call (928) 773-1245 to schedule an appointment. All mothers enrolled in WIC also receive a free six-month pass to the NACA Wellness Center in Flagstaff.

Lions Club birthday calendars now available for 2019-2020

For over 100 years the Lions Clubs International has been serving the people of the world. This year our local Club, the Williams Lions Club, is celebrating the 52nd issue of the Williams Lions Club Community Birthday Calendar. This latest edition of a tradition of Williams is now available. Contact any Lions Club member or calendar chair Denis Kirkley at 928-814-2166 to get yours today. Calendars will also be available From Lion Patty Williams at Williams Wear inside Buck’s Place at 117 W. Route 66. The cost is $10 each.

Kiwanis Club of Williams

The Kiwanis Club meets every Wednesday at noon at Miss Kitty's Steakhouse. The group welcomes visitors and encourages new members. Kiwanis members to pursue creative ways to serve the needs of children, such as fighting hunger, improving literacy and offering guidance in the Williams community.

Infant-Toddler story time

Williams Public Library hosts a story time every Tuesday at 10 a.m. The program is open and free to the public. The library is located at 113 S.Third Street More information can be found by calling (928) 635-2263.

Grand Canyon Shanti Yoga

Grand Canyon Shanti Yoga offers classes Monday-Wednesday and on Saturday. Drop-in rates are $10, a 12 class pass is $105 and for locals, their first class is $5. Mats and other equipment is provided by the studio free of charge. This is a non-judgmental, welcoming atmosphere. More information is available on Facebook or at grandcanyonshantiyoga.com. The studio is located at 145 W. Rte. 66, Ste. D (Entrance is on Second Street next to Dara Thai).

Alcoholics Anonymous

Alcoholics Anonymous meets Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 7:30 -8:30 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church's Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Avenue. A Spanish speaking meeting is held on Mondays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Williams, 629 West Grant Avenue.

Williams Food Pantry open Saturdays

The Williams Food Pantry is open weekly from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday at 125 S. 3rd Street. More information is available by calling (928) 255-9039.

Young Life

Young Life meets on Mondays at 7:30 p.m. at 604 Brookline Loop. The WYLDLIFE program for middle school students meets Fridays at 6 p.m. More information is available from Christina at (720) 938-3689 or Alli at (310) 480-2570.

Folklorico dance classes

Folklorico dance classes are being offered to all ages. Everyone is welcome. The classes meet Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Rodeo Barn. More information is available from Armando at (928) 380-4637.

WUSD Governing Board meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams Unified School District Governing Board meetings on second and fourth Wednesdays each month. Meetings are at Williams High School culinary room at 6 p.m. See WUSD2.org for meeting agendas.

Utility and rent assistance

Coconino County community services is available for utility and rent assistance to Tuesday and Thursdays, by appointment only. More information is available at (928) 649-7453.

Northern Arizona Hospice seeks volunteers

Northern Arizona Hospice is looking for volunteers. Free volunteer training is available. Classes start Feb. 25. More information about volunteering and Northern Arizona Hospice is available at (928) 779-9795.

Multi-level fitness class

Classes are held Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Forest Service Building, 800 S. 6th Street. More information is available from Georgeanna at (928) 310-6153.

High school and adult basketball meets Wednesdays

High school and adult basketball pick-up games will be held Wednesdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Williams Elementary-Middle School gym.

Advocates needed for foster children

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) are needed to represent foster children in Coconino County. Providers spend 15-20 hours each month on behalf af an assigned child. They gather information for a child's case and give recommendations to a judge regarding the best interests of that child. More information can be found at (928) 226-5420.

Mothers of Preschoolers

Mothers of Preschoolers is starting up in Williams - meetings are twice a month at Northwoods Church at 9 a.m. Next meeting is April 17. The church is located at 100 N Pinecrest Trial.

Bingo at St. Johns

St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church hosts bingo every first and third Tuesday of the month in Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Avenue in Williams. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with the first game starting at 5:30 p.m. You must be 18+ to enter the hall.



Coconino County Community Services announces new hours

The Williams office will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays and will take applications for assistance by appointment only. Residents are encouraged to call (928) 679-7453 to schedule an appointment. Social Services provides utility and rental assistance as well as repair/replacement of appliances.

Williams City Council meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams City Council meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays each month. Meetings are at City Hall on First Street at 7 p.m. See williamsaz.gov for meeting agendas.

SAVE-MTR invites public to meetings

SAVE-Meant to Rescue dog organization invites the public to join its meeting the first Wednesday of every month at 5 p.m. at Walker Hall. Please come and help brainstorm to get the facility done.

Youth hunter and angler club

Arizona Junior Hunters and Anglers Club (AJHAAC) is a local club for the youth in the Williams community. Their vision is to provide youth with opportunities to learn firearm and hunting safety, hunting, archery and angler skills, survival training, first aid and other camping and outdoor skills. The club will be conducting clean-up days at local lakes, ranges and forests. More information on how to join or become a sponsor is available on Facebook or by email at azjhaac@gmail.com or at (928) 846-9047.