Birth announcement: Oliver Rylee Rincon

Miranda Rain Littlefield welcomed the birth of a son, Oliver Rylee Rincon on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at 5:59 p.m. at Flagstaff Medical Center. Oliver weighed 6 lbs, 3 oz at birth and was 19 and a half inches long. Proud grandparents include Eileen Marin and Albert Rincon. (Submitted photo)
