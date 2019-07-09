Applications accepted for Flagstaff’s National Junior Basketball program

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Registration has begun for the fall Flagstaff National Junior Basketball (NJB) program.

The program is open to northern Arizona youth who are interested in playing in a local basketball league. Youth in grades three through eight are divided into age appropriate teams. Once-a-week practices begin mid-August, with games every Saturday through early November.

At the end of the regular season, each age division selects an All-Star team to play games in Phoenix. The All-Star team plays an additional 15 games and culminates with a national All-Star tournament in Anaheim, California in March.

NJB is a nonprofit organization that was founded in 1984 by Dennis Murphy, Jr. As a coach at Garden Grove High School in Orange County, California, Murphy had the vision of creating a youth basketball league based on sportsmanship and player development.

NJB has blossomed into a national youth league with over 25,000 participants in six states.

NJB’s philosophy is to acquaint players with the fundamentals of the game and teach proper shooting, passing, dribbling and defense. The program aims to teach good sportsmanship and teamwork concepts during the season. To ensure that each team is equal in talent and size, the organization implements a draft system throughout the entire program.

Cost for the program is $170, which includes uniforms and team photographs.

The entry fee covers 10 regular season games plus playoffs. Each child plays a minimum of two quarters. The league hires AIA certified referees.

Skills assessment day is August 10.

Flagstaff NJB also has a high school program that begins at the end of November. The high school league offers high competition and skill training for players in grades 9-12 who did not make their high school team.

More details and registration information is available at www.flagstaff-njb.com, or by calling NJB Flagstaff Director Christian Kolesar at (928) 255-9812.