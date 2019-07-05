Fireworks light up the Fourth in Williams

Weeks of preparation by the Williams Volunteer Fire Department led to a spectacular fireworks display July 4 in Williams. Over 30 minutes of fireworks lit up the dark skies that followed the downtown parade. See the July 10 print and online editions of the Williams News for more fireworks and parade photos.
