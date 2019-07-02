Williams 911: week of July 3

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) from June 15-17 and June 26 —

• Officers responded to mountain lion sighting on Pine and Lewis area, turned out to be javelin which were chased away;

• Officers responded to an alarm at golf course;

• Officers responded to shoplifting at Love’s Travel Stop, nothing taken subject released;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local RV park;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Second Street;

• Officers took in found property on Rodeo Road;

• Officers dealt with panhandlers near Safeway, they vacated area;

• Officers took report of bike theft that occurred two weeks prior on Edison Avenue;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Seventh Street;

• Officers responded to barking dogs on Sheridan Avenue;

• Officers responded to juvenile laying in the street on Ninth Street, gone upon arrival;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Second Street;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, subjects trespassed from hotel;

• Officers responded to vehicle parked on railroad tracks on Garland Prairie, male subject DUI and fought with officers striking officers in face with closed fist, subject arrested for DUI, aggravated assault on officers and resisting arrest;

• Officers responded to suspicious vehicle on Pine;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up below Exit 163;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, male and female trespassed from hotel;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Seventh Street;

• Officers responded to parking issue at local hotel;

• Officers took criminal damage report on Lewis;

• Officers responded to semi parking on Stockmen’s;

• Officers conducted welfare check on suicidal subject on First Street;

• Officers took report of lost property on Hereford;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Sixth Street;

• Officers responded to two juveniles on scooters weaving out of traffic on Edison and Airport;

• Officers arrested a male for DUI on Route 66;

• Officers took criminal damage on Rodeo Road;

• Officers responded to large bar fight at Canyon Club, two males arrested for assault and disorderly conduct;

• Officers took in found property on Rodeo Road;

• Officers arrested a male for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on Route 66 and Plum;

• Officers responded to intoxicated male refusing to leave on Third Street and Route 66, subject trespassed from area;

• Officers responded to trespass on Lazy E Road, subject warned;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Fifth Street;

• Officers conducted civil stand by on Seventh Street;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers took criminal damage report on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers took a hit and run accident report on Edison Avenue;

Officers issued 7 citations and gave out 29 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.