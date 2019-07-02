Williams 9-10 All Stars win District 10, head to state

The Williams 9-10 Softball all-stars include: Emma Kennelly, Eva Flores, Faith Jensen, Molly Kennelly, Kenzie Orozco, Aubrey Hardin, Danika Howe, Norah Kennelly, Crystal Nixon, Daizy Vazquez, Jordan Ward and Aura Mendez. (Darcie Jensen/photo)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: July 2, 2019 4:30 p.m.

    • The Williams 9/10 girls Little League team won District All-Stars June 24. The team heads to the state tournament this week in Verde Valley.

