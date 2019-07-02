Superheroes shine at Williams' Kindercamp

Williams Elementary-Middle School celebrated Kindercamp during a bridging over ceremony June 27.
Photo Gallery
Kindercamp Bridges Over 2019
During Kindercamp students learned about where produce comes from, met with firefighters and police officers and enjoyed a day at Bearizona, among other activities and lessons.
Comments
