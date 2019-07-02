Search for city manager, finance director narrows

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The city of Williams has narrowed the search to eight semifinalists for the city manager position.

According to Mayor John Moore, the city council has interviewed one applicant and has seven more before narrowing the selection to three.

The city is also searching for a new finance director after the recent resignation of Keith Buonocore.

The city has been without a city manager since March 15, 2018 when the city terminated its contract with Bill Lee, who had been on the job for just three months.

Moore said Lee was asked to leave when it was determined the council had a vision for the city that was different from Lee.