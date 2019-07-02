On a mission: Family Dollar claims first place in national sales incentive, donates 60 cases of water to Williams Fire

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Family Dollar in Williams is first place in a national sales initiative after collecting nearly 1,500 bottles of water purchased by generous residents and visitors. The bottled water was donated to Williams Volunteer Fire Department June 30.

During each monthly sales initiative, customers can purchase items that are then donated to local organizations.

Last month the store collected donations of Reeses, M&M’s and Snickers and the month before that customers could purchase two for one chips that were then donated to Camp Civitan, Williams High School for its senior night and the Senior Center for Bingo and lunches.

“Every month we have a suggested selling incentive,” said Jessica Proctor, store manager at the Williams’ Family Dollar. “This month was Pepsi products, all 20 ounces.”

To celebrate the initiative, Family Dollar hosted a barbeque June 30 at the store and offered games for the kids and raffle prizes. Williams Fire was invited and gave tours of the fire engine.

In addition to the 1,500 bottles collected for the fire department, six cases were also donated to Williams Police Department. The store collected bottled water donations starting June 2. Proctor said the public has been great about purchasing the water and is very supportive of the local fire department.

“I said let’s see what happens and it just flew — we say it’s for our volunteer fire department,” she said.

According to Williams Assistant Fire Chief Don Mackay, each year Williams Fire goes through 2-3 pallets of water.

“The water is imperative to the well-being of our members while working incidents,” he said. “The continued support of this city never ceases to amaze us. We are your fire department and wish to thank each and every one of you who donated to this cause. Words alone cannot explain the gratitude your generosity means to us. Thank you, have a wonderful Fourth of July holiday and enjoy our annual fireworks show.”



The store will continue to collect water until July 6. After that patrons can purchase and donate dollar cookies from July 7-Aug 3, which will be donated to a local organization.

