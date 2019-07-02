Kaibab National Forest Campground Programs: Week of July 3

Kaibab Lake Campground
July 5, 7:30 p.m. — movie night, "John James Audubon: Drawn From Nature" Enjoy this beautiful 1-hr film about the man who painted the Birds of America. Dress for the weather.
July 6, 6:30 p.m. — "Borer of the Ring" Discover how wood grows and how we can measure this growth using tree cookies and an increment borer.
July 7, 10 a.m. — "Bugs of the Water World" Explore the underwater realm of aquatic invertebrates. Hands-on program.
Dogtown Lake Campground
July 5, 10 a.m. — "Bugs of the Water World"
July 6, 7 p.m. — "Stars of the Night" Enjoy an evening walk where we'll explore who and what comes out at night.
White Horse Lake Campground
July 5, 6:30 p.m. — "Trees of the Kaibab" Discover the surprising diversity of tree species and wildlife habitats on the Kaibab National Forest.
July 6, 10 a.m. — Discovery Tables: visit our tables and learn about Big Game animals, trees, insects, soils, wetlands, and aquatic bugs.
All Programs Meet in the Campground Amphitheaters
