Greater Williams Community awards $9,700 to Williams’ service organizations

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The annual grant presentation for The Greater Williams Community was held this year at Anna's Canyon Cafe June 13, presenting $9,700 to various Williams’ service organizations.

The following service organizations were given grant money for their special work/projects in the Williams community: American Red Cross in Arizona — underwriting costs of installing fire alarms in Williams homes; Arizona Science Center — Science on Wheels Family Night to K-8 students; Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flagstaff — covering costs for School Based Mentoring program; Civitan Foundation, Inc. — purchase of an AED defibrillator; Coconino County Community Services — assist with funding of the Senior Nutrition program; Girls on the Run of Northern Arizona — scholarships for girls to participate in the after-school program; Northland Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc. — using funds for the Life After Loss Support Group in Williams; United Way of Northern Arizona — funds to prepare 25 children for success in kindergarten; Williams Alliance for the Arts — musical instruments and equipment and a field trip for seventh grade students to view original art in the region; Williams Police Department — supplying free containers and disposal of needles through an initiative called Project Safe Needle and Young Life Williams — for camp scholarships for high school and middle school students to summer camp in California.

“These grants would not be possible without the support of our donors who realize the importance of giving where they live,” organizers said. “Theirs and yours, if you chose to donate, provide a source of community capital in the Williams community for generations to come.”

Anyone wishing to donate can make a secure, tax-deductible donation online at www.azfoundation.org/Williams.

More information is available from Kris Vasquez at (928) 863-2467.

Information provided by GCWF