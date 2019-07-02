Grand Opry Show returns to Williams July 6

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Grand Opry Night returns to Williams July 6.

The show begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Babbitt-Polson Stage located at 200 W. Railroad Avenue in downtown Williams.

The evening promises fun for the entire family with Hee Haw type entertainment, live music, comedy, live and silent auction, raffles, food, games and more.

This year, the band has eight members, including two acoustic guitars, drums, harmonica, fiddle, bass and electric guitar, cajon drum and a wash tub bass. The event is open to the public and is a family friendly show.

“The Arizona Junior Hunters and Anglers Club will be in charge of this year’s kids game area and will be bringing a giant Clydsdale, “Jackson” who stands 18.2 hands high,” said organizer Kerry-Lynn Moede.

Additionally, Williams resident Donna Marthaler will have “Taco,” a friendly burro, there for the public to visit. Williams Volunteer Fire Department will also be on hand with its vintage 1929 Fire Engine and cold watermelon available.

Brats and hot dogs will be available for purchase as well as beverages and Root Beer Floats.

Tickets will be available at the venue. Students and seniors tickets cost $5, adults $8 and families of four or more $20.

All proceeds go toward building Williams Habitat for Humanity. More information is available from Francis Mazza at (701) 361-2324.