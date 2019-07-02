Fourth of July: events planned all day

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Historically, July 4 in Williams is a larger than life event in a small town setting.



Activities will begin at noon, which will include a cookout, wild west shows, a talent show or a battle of the bands.

Don’t miss the Fourth of July free swim at the Williams Aquatic Center from 12-4 p.m. for those 9-years and older or view antique tractors on Second Street and Route 66 put on by the Williams Tractor Group. Enjoy an old-time ice cream social at the Community United Methodist Church starting at 2 p.m. A VFW barbecue will be held at the city stage and parking lot.

One of the best small town parades in northern Arizona begins at 6 p.m. on Route 66. See tractors, horses, walking entries and tons of red, white and blue as residents — plus visitors — line the street to celebrate America’s independence. Fireworks display will begin after dark (around 9 p.m.) and are coordinated by the Williams Fire Department and city of Williams. The show should be visible from most locations in Williams.

Before the parade, those looking to experience a vintage steam train ride over the holiday weekend can take advantage of the Grand Canyon Railway’s Steam to the Canyon.

This small town Fourth of July in Williams is one you won’t soon forget.