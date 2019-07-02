Boating it up: Williams Yacht Club Regatta hosts Lake Cup

Ken McKinney was the 2019 Cataract Lake Cup winner. (Submitted photo)
Williams Yacht Club held a Regatta & Cataract Lake Cup featuring a remote control power boat race at Cataract Lake June 15. Ken McKinney was the 2019 Cataract Lake Cup winner. Participants and friends also enjoyed a Williams Yacht Club kayak float.
