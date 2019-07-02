Boating it up: Williams Yacht Club Regatta hosts Lake Cup

Participants and friends in the Williams Yacht Club Regatta & Cataract Lake Cup enjoy a kayak float June 15. (Submitted photo)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: July 2, 2019 12:26 p.m.

    Ken McKinney was the 2019 Cataract Lake Cup winner. (Submitted photo)

    Williams Yacht Club held a Regatta & Cataract Lake Cup featuring a remote control power boat race at Cataract Lake June 15. Ken McKinney was the 2019 Cataract Lake Cup winner. Participants and friends also enjoyed a Williams Yacht Club kayak float.

