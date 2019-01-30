Obituary: Philmer “Tink” Irvin

Philmer “Tink” Irvin, a longtime Flagstaff resident, passed away on January 15 after a brief struggle with cancer. Tink was born in Oakland, California, on December 14, 1951. In 1953 the Irvin family moved to Williams, Arizona, where Tink attended school and was involved in many activities, including band and Rainbow Girls. She enjoyed the outdoors, winter escapades in the snow and summer outings, and developed life-long friends from those years. After finishing high school, she attended NAU and graduated in 1974 with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Public Speaking. After graduation she resided in Flagstaff, working for many years at KNAU, Coconino Community College, and the Coconino County Assessor’s office.

Tink was loved and cherished by her family, friends and colleagues for her sympathetic understanding and compassion for those around her and her eager willingness to join in projects that assisted others. She had a wonderful smile and sense of humor, and a gift for working with people. She enjoyed music and loved traveling with friends to concerts by their favorite performers.

Tink was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Roberta Irvin, and is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Glenn and Janet Irvin, four nieces and nephews and six grand-nieces and nephews. A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 24, at the Norvel Owens Mortuary, 914 E. Route 66 in Flagstaff. Contributions can be made in Tink’s name to Compassus Hospice in Flagstaff.