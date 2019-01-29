Williams High School senior spotlight: Frankie Kramer

Frankie Kramer has been at Williams Unified School District since preschool.

At the high school, Frankie has been involved with welding, law enforcement and baseball.

Some of his favorite classes have been P.E., law enforcement, welding and auto shop. He also liked English with Mrs. Gutshall and history with Mrs. Lee.

Mr. Hatcher. Mr. Schober and Mr. Brownlee have helped him stay on track.

After high school, Frankie plans to attend Central Arizona College and study welding. He would like to get his associate’s degree.

Frankie has worked as a life guard, snow board instructor, ski patrol and managed rentals at Elk Ridge Ski Area.

In his spare time Frankie enjoys skateboarding, snowboarding, fishing and hunting.

If Frankie went on a roadtrip he would need a bus. He would take Carsten, Joe, Mario, Henry, Cross and many former graduates.