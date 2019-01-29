Williams 911: Week of Jan. 30

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —

• Officers took theft report on 7th, item was found later was misplaced;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up on Fulton;

• Officers responded to possible DUI driver on Grand Canyon Boulevard, vehicle not found;

• Officers took two private property accidents at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Grant;

• Officers stopped a vehicle for traveling 62 mph in a 25 zone, male driver was arrested for extreme DUI with a blood alcohol of .19 over twice the legal limit;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to welfare check on 9th;

• Officers responded to heavy smoke on Grant, fire place burning;

• Officers responded to disturbance at Love’s Travel Stop, transient trespassed;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, intoxicated male trespassed from area;

• Officers responded to suspicious person on Fulton, nothing found in area;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on 9th;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grant;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on 7th;

• Officers dealt with suicidal subject on 6th, mental health facility took over and officers issued three citations and gave out 11 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.