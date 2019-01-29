Golf pro retains position at Elephant Rocks

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams City Council in conjunction with the city’s golf committee has decided to retain Scott Little as the Elephant Rocks Golf Course golf pro. Little’s original contract expired Dec. 31 and after the city put out a request for proposals, he was chosen to continue in the position.

Under the new contract, Little, whose company is Gemini Golf, will work with the city manager, the golf course superintendent and the golf committee to operate the golf course.

As the golf pro, Little is responsible for promoting and managing the golf course activities. This includes organizing tournaments, and being responsible for rentals, lessons, the club house, tee times and collecting fees.

He also operates and maintains the pro shop, oversees the restaurant and bar, and supervises 12 full-time and part-time employees.

For compensation, Little will receive a percentage of money collected from the greens and driving range; sales of merchandise, alcoholic beverages and food; rentals of golf cars, golf equipment and the clubhouse; and fees for lessons and season passes.

He will also receive a 10 percent bonus for sales over $750,000.

According to the 2018 city of Williams reconciliation for Elephant Rocks, the golf course while under Little’s direction, had $1.02 million in gross receipts. This included $212,138 in cart fees, $426,197 in green fees, $77,432 in season passes, $3,000 in clubhouse rentals, $162,794 in sales at the restaurant, $23,700 in driving range fees, $8,328 in equipment rentals, $102,432 in merchandise sales and $920 in golf lessons.

Of that, the city of Williams retained $653,754 and Little received $367,733. Little also received $26,694 in an end of year bonus which is based on revenue over $750,000.

Little is also responsible for the expenses of the pro-shop and restaurant, which includes employee wages and taxes, insurance, administrative supplies, restaurant food and beverages, range balls, utilities, janitorial supplies and uniforms among others.

“The city doesn’t have any idea what the expenses for the golf-pro is, so to say that’s their net ($367,733) is misleading,” said councilman Don Dent in a presentation to the city council.

For 2018, Little said his net profit was $84,429, which does not include personal insurance or retirement distributions. It also does not include the $26,694 bonus.

“That figure ($367,733) takes in total revenues and puts everything in a big pile,” Little said. “But that doesn’t include any of the expenses. So it paints a weird picture because it’s saying net when it should say gross.”

In Little’s proposal to the golf committee, he outlined his projected 2019 income and expenses for the golf course based on his historic numbers.

“This is my projection for what this following year would be; everything would be similar, it’s not exact,” Little said. “It’s a forecast based on historical and it’s pretty accurate.”

In the statement, Little reported the golf course would generate $738,654 in revenue from cart rentals, greens fees, season passes and the driving range. Little’s share would be $106,622. Little said golf expenses, which include employee wages and costs associated with the golf course operation would be $89,741, which would result in a net profit of $16,882.

His reported income would be about $107,608 from the golf-pro shop, with $61,561 in expenses for a net profit of $46,047.

At the golf course restaurant, Little estimated $46,426 in food sales and $1,500 in hall rental. His expenses and fees would be $45,641 for a net profit of $2,285.

At the golf course bar, Little estimated $114,800 in liquor and beverage sales. His expenses for goods and employee wages would be $95,585 for a net profit of $19,215.

According to the golf committee, three proposals were submitted for the management of the golf course. This included Gemini Golf, Kemper Sports and Course Company. The committee reviewed each proposal, and recommended the city continue working with Gemini Golf.

The committee also suggested the city make appropriate adjustments that would assist in obtaining the revenue necessary to properly maintain the greens as well as equipment and maintenance purchases.

“One of the members of the committee questioned a gentleman (Kemper Sports) about what they would do if they got the contract, where they would come up with a golf-pro, and he said ‘I’ll be very honest with you, if I got this contract, the first thing I would do is call Scott Little,’” Dent said.

Dent said the company also complimented Marty Yerian and his work on the maintenance and upkeep at the golf course.

Under the new contract, Little can be terminated at any time. The term of the agreement is five years, with a mutual option for an additional five years.