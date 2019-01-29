Digital license plates now available as option in Arizona

PHOENIX – Technology buffs have a new Arizona license plate option available to them with the introduction of electronic digital plates.

For over a year, the Arizona Department of Transportation has tested this technology on a limited number of its fleet vehicles throughout the state to determine operational capabilities and endurance under multiple weather conditions.

ADOT also collaborated with the Arizona Department of Public Safety to ensure that the look of the plate and its messaging capabilities conform to legal requirements and law enforcement best practices.

The plates, called Rplate Digital License Plates, are LTE wireless connected devices similar to a tablet. The license plate number is constantly displayed, and the technology allows for added messages such as “invalid,” “stolen” and other notifications if needed.

While use of the Rplate is authorized by the ADOT Motor Vehicle Division and the Arizona Department of Public Safety, it’s not available at MVD or Authorized Third Party offices. Motorists who wish to buy the plate must do so through participating resellers, including vehicle dealerships and professional auto service providers or the plate manufacturer, Reviver Auto. The plate’s cost is determined by the manufacturer, and MVD does not receive any proceeds from sales.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation