Community calendar: Week of Jan. 30

Bingo Feb. 5

Bingo is Back! Mark your calendars for the first night of Bingo returning this year Feb. 5 at St. John’s Episcopal Lutheran Church, Walker Hall 202 W. Grant St. Williams. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with the first game starting at 5:30 p.m. We have new games and new specials but the same fun. Concession stand only this year. Must be 18 years or older to enter hall. We will continue the first and third Tuesdays of each month through October.

Non-profit grant application workshop Feb. 13

The Greater Williams Community Fund will host a grant application workshop from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church. Those who want to attend should RSVP to pshriver@azfoundation.org by Feb. 11.

14th annual Young Life Steak Dinner and Auction March 3

Young Life Williams will host its 14th annual Steak Dinner and Auction beginning at 4 p.m. March 3 at Lost Canyon, 1450 S. Perkinsville Road. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 9 and under and free for children under 3. Tickets may be purchased online at www.tinyurl.com/williamsauction and online bidding will be available. More information is available from Christina Thibault at (720) 938-3689 or younglifewilliams@gmail.com.

ADOT workshop

Grand Canyon National Park Airport — Drainage Master Plan & Water Use Study will take place Jan. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m. (stop by anytime) at Tusayan Town Hall, 845 Mustang Dr., Tusayan.

Stop by anytime to review materials, talk with project representatives and provide your comments.

Valentine's bake sale

A Valentine's bake sale for Save Meant to Rescue will take place Feb. 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Old Trails True Value.

SAVE-MTR invites public to meeting

SAVE-Meant to Rescue dog organization invites the public to join its meeting the first Wednesday of every month at 5 p.m. at Walker Hall. Please come and help brainstorm to get the facility done.

Change starting Jan. 15 for utility and rent assistance

Coconino County community services is extending its service days for utility and rent assistance to Tuesday and Thursdays, by appointment only. More information is available at (928) 649-7453.

Williams Food Pantry open Saturdays

The Williams Food Pantry is open weekly from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday at 125 S. 3rd Street. More information is available by calling (928) 255-9039.

Warm clothing drive

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 13 are holding a warm clothing drive and are accepting donations of hats, mittens, socks and scarves.

The items will be donated to a veteran and family as the season turns to winter.

Donations are being accepted at Cordova Post 13, 425 W Grant Avenue and Williams City Hall.

Folklorico dance classes

Folklorico dance classes are being offered to all ages. Everyone is welcome. The classes meet Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Rodeo Barn. More information is available from Armando at (928) 380-4637.

Kiwanis Coat Drive has begun

The Kiwanis Club of Williams is running a coat drive this winter (Oct. 1 - May 1). Anyone with gently used coats is asked to bring them to the Rec Center drop-off box. The coats will be cleaned by Ogdens Cleaners East and then distributed here in town.

WUSD Governing Board meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams Unified School District Governing Board meetings on second and fourth Wednesdays each month. Meetings are at Williams High School culinary room at 6 p.m. See WUSD2.org for meeting agendas.