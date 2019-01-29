Busy year ahead for northern Arizona highways

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — This year will be filled with highway system improvements for northern Arizona travelers.

Paving projects to repair long-term winter weather damage will continue in the Flagstaff area, with crews finishing paving along northbound I-17 from milepost 312 to the I-40 interchange and along the 17-mile stretch of I-40 between Cataract Lake and Parks west of Flagstaff.

Last year, crews rebuilt about 20 miles of highway in northern Arizona, providing a long-term fix to damage from freeze-thaw cycles and heavy traffic. In all, ADOT has improved or is in the process of improving 62 miles of interstate freeway in the Flagstaff area.

This spring, ADOT will launch a project to repave 13 miles of State Route 89A from Sedona to the scenic overlook between mileposts 374 and 387. The project will also install new guard rails.

Crews will soon launch a $35.5 million project on nearly four miles of US 93 just north of Wikieup, between Carrow and Stephens, connecting two sections of highway that have already been divided. That will provide a continuous stretch of divided four-lane highway from milepost 108, about 15 miles south of I-40, and milepost 121 near Wikieup.

With an eye toward an Interstate 11, ADOT has invested more than half a billion dollars over the past 20 years to turn the primary route between Phoenix and Las Vegas into modern four-lane divided highway. The upcoming project is part of $155 million in US 93 improvements planned over the next five years.

Currently all but 39 miles of the 200-mile drive from Wickenburg to the Nevada state line has been upgraded to a four-lane divided highway to improve traffic flow, support the movement of freight and enhance safety through this heavily traveled area. The entire northern segment of US 93 from Kingman to the Nevada state line (mileposts 1 to 68) is now a four-lane divided highway following the completion of a $71 million project in 2010.

In far northwestern Arizona, the decks of three Virgin River bridges along Interstate 15 will get makeovers starting early this year. Bridge Nos. 2 and 5 will get newly resurfaced decks. Bridge No. 4 will received a brand new deck.

In the Prescott area, ADOT will begin a project along five miles of State Route (SR) 69 between Truwood Drive and Fain Road. Improvements include building a raised center median, new traffic signals and new left turn lanes at certain intersections. A multi-use path will also be constructed on the north side of SR 69 between Truwood and Navajo drives.

More information is available at azdot.gov/projects.

Information provided by ADOT