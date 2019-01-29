Arizona DPS: 2nd man dead after police shooting in Flagstaff

Marcus Gishal, 20, left, was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting in Flagstaff involving DPS troopers. Preston Oszust, 20, was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. Both men are from Flagstaff. (DPS/Courtesy)

Marcus Gishal, 20, left, was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting in Flagstaff involving DPS troopers. Preston Oszust, 20, was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. Both men are from Flagstaff. (DPS/Courtesy)

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: January 29, 2019 12:33 p.m.

    • Flagstaff shooting suspects caught on video Jan. 23, 2019 by Courier Video

    FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The second man involved in a police shooting in Flagstaff has died.

    The Department of Public Safety says it was notified just before midnight Jan. 24 that 20-year-old Preston Oszust died. Another 20-year-old man he was with, Marcus Gishal, died Jan. 23 at the shooting scene.

    DPS says one trooper was shot in the left hand in an exchange of gunfire with the shooter.

    They say a trooper tried to stop an SUV for a traffic violation on the night of Jan. 23, but the vehicle sped off.

    The driver stopped at a residential area where he and a passenger abandoned the SUV and ran off.

    Troopers later located the two Flagstaff men and one of the suspects reportedly opened fire.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.