Williams High School senior spotlight: Sierra Brandt

Sierra Brandt has been in the Williams schools since kindergarten. She is third generation student at Williams High School.
Sierra participates in Tobacco 101, an outreach program at the high school. She is also in the journalism program; she likes taking photos in her spare time.
Sierra has enjoyed her personal finance class at the school. She said Mrs. Maher and Mrs. Montgomery have been encouraging to her at the high school.
Outside of school, Sierra worked at the Polar Express, La Casita and Colors of the West.
After graduation, she plans to attend Yavapai College and become a registered nurse.
Her favorite memory of high school is homecoming.
If she could take a roadtrip, she would take Omar and Sammy Newman.
Comments
