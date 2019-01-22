Williams High School senior spotlight: Justin Satterle

Justin Satterle has been at Williams High School for three years. He moved to Williams from Cactus High School in Peoria.

He has enjoyed the high school, although it is much smaller than his previous school.

He has participated in culinary and computer programming at the school.

His favorite classes were his math classes, especially geometry.

Ms. Kowalski has been especially encouraging to Justin.

Outside of school, Justin works at the Grand Canyon Railway retail during summer and the school year.

After graduation, Justin is planning to attend Coconino Community College for two years and then transfer to University of Arizona and study accounting.

If he could go on a roadtrip he would take Klarissa Howe, Salvador, Sierra and Brittany.