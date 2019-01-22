Williams 911: week of Jan. 23

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others)—

• Officers responded to suspicious activity at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers responded to possible burglary on Newton, may be civil matter;

• Officers dealt with suicidal subject on Grant;

• Officers responded to suspicious person on Route 66 and Rodeo Road;

• Officers responded to fight at Circle K, verbal only;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Third Street;

• Officers responded to kids playing on ice at Santa Fe, they were warned;

• Officers responded to dogs howling on Fulton, dogs taken in house;

• Officers took report of credit card fraud on Route 66;

• Officers took report of car egged on Sixth Street;

• Officers took threats report at local business;

• Officers responded to shoplift on Route 66, two suspects fled area;

• Officers took private property accident at local hotel;

• Officers responded to domestic on Morse, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers took private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers responded to boulders in highway near Mustang, officers removed boulders;

• Officers dealt with subject camping in visitor center parking lot, moved camper to Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers dealt with juvenile issue on Seventh Street;

• Officers took theft report on Seventh Street;

• Officers investigated a non injury accident on Sherman, one vehicle towed 30 day mandatory due to no license and no insurance;

• Officers investigated suicide on Third Street;

• Officers took telephone scam report on Route 66;

• Officers took report of suspicious activity on Fulton Avenue;

• Officers responded to domestic on Edison Avenue, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers conducted civil stand by on Echo Canyon;

• Officers took harassment report on Oak;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Quarter Horse;

• Officers responded to numerous slide offs on South Road;

• Officers responded to trespass on BNSF railroad tracks;

• Officers assisted DCS on Seventh Street;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Sixth Street and Grant Avenue;

• Officers took in found property on Sixth Street;

• Officers responded to disturbance at Safeway, male trespassed;

• Officers responded to shots fired on Rodeo, turned out to be fireworks;

• Officers took theft report on Third Street;

• Officers responded to domestic on Fulton, male arrested for assault and a warrant;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Seventh Street;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Burning Tree;

• Officers responded to trespass on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers assisted DCS with child abuse case on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Second Street and

Officers issued 6 citations and gave out 31 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Information provided by Williams Police Department