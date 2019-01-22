WEMS announces January Students of the Month

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Williams Elementary-Middle School recently announced the January Students of the Month.

Kindergarten

Greyson Pettit is a wonderful student who SOARS every day in class. He comes to school on time, has a great attitude and is always ready to learn. He makes great choices and is a shining example to others. He is very kind and respectful to his classmates and teacher and always does his best. I can always count on Greyson to do the right thing.



First grade

Ella Oszust is a wonderful leader in the classroom. She loves to help her teacher and her peers. Ella is always on task and completes her work daily. She comes to school every day with a smile on her face, a story to tell and just a great attitude. It has been a pleasure to have her in my class this year.

Second grade

Braydon Guzman has adjusted very well to his new school environment. He is a pleasure to have in class as he tries his best in all he does. I am looking forward to watching him grow as a person and as a student.

Third grade

Ava Koronich is a very supportive student who is always kind to all her classmates. Even if she struggles in an area, she always tries her hardest and gives each and every assignment her all. I can count on her to be paying attention and not joining in if there is distractions around her. Ava has the ability to go far in life due to her desire to do her best and never give up.

Fourth grade

Danika Howe is an incredible role model and a diligent student. She always comes to class prepared and creates high quality work that exceeds expectations. Danika is a remarkable learner because she is self-motivated and always challenges herself to be at her very best. She has an outstanding work ethic and always gives 100 percent to her studies.

Fifth grade

The student that fifth grade would like to nominate for January Student of the Month is an extremely hard worker and has greatly improved both her math and reading skills through this hard work. She has also greatly improved her confidence in both subjects and this is reflected in her grades. She has a great attitude and has the willingness to keep on trying and it is these two attributes that make her an excellent example to her peers. It is for these reasons that Lexy Oszust is the fifth grade Student of the Month.



