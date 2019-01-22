Parks, Ash Fork and Williams compete at first middle school basketball games

Ash Fork Middle School and Maine Consolidated School play a game in Williams for the first weekend of I-40 League basketball Jan. 18.

Photo by Wendy Howell.

By Wendy Howell

  • Originally Published: January 22, 2019 4:47 p.m.

    • Maine Consolidated School, Ash Fork Middle School and Williams Middle School met in Williams for the first weekend of I-40 League basketball games Jan. 18.

