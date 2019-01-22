Open house Jan. 31 for Bellemont Area Plan

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The public is invited to attend an open house to review the draft Bellemont Area Plan Jan. 31.

The Bellemont Area Plan is a land use planning document that will guide land use and development in Bellemont for the next 20 years.

The open house will be an opportunity for the community to review and provide comments on the draft plan containing the vision for Bellemont’s future. People can learn about how the draft plan addresses goals and policies for land use, transportation, community services and other issues identified during the process.



The open house will be Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. at the Robinson Readiness Center Drill Floor (Building K2100), Camp Navajo, in Bellemont, Arizona.

More information or to see a draft plan visit http://www.coconino.az.gov/DocumentCenter/View/26111.

Information provided by Coconino County