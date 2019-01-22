Obituary: Kay Renee Bennett

Those who had the pleasure of meeting Kay Renee Bennett will never forget her.

She had a heart of gold and a compassion for all living things that was endless and never judgmental. She could always turn a bad situation into something amazing as well as a learning moment. As one of her most powerful God filled quotes was “This too shall pass.”

She was an amazing mother to her children D.J. Garcia, Deanna Garcia, and Shane Rogers, who will carry on her loving ways. Her sparkling blue eyes would light up even brighter when she got to see her grandchildren: Kyralynn, Darren, Owen, Reese and Vetta.

Kay was always a free spirit, a great artist and a loving, caring soul. Born in Minnesota April 25th 1964, moving to many places, finally settling down to call Williams, AZ home.

On January 10, 2019, she joined her mother Mickey Parker, father Larry Parker, brother Jeff Bennett, long time soulmate Frank Aguilar and biological father Roger Bennett in heaven.

Kay had many nieces and nephews that she adored, as they all loved their Aunt Kay and all the attention she would give them. Her sister Dawn Macy, Laree Parker and brother Mark Bennett loved her unconditionally and she loved all of us more then the moon and the stars.

Please join us in celebrating her adventurous and optimistic life January 27th at the Williams Community Service Center at 11 a.m.