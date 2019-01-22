New ADOT facility to open at former movie theater in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Thanks to an innovative public-private partnership, construction is set to begin on turning the former site of a movie theater in Flagstaff into a new ADOT facility while freeing up prime land for redevelopment.

ADOT is scheduled to move into its new facilities at the end of this year at the former site of a Harkins Theatres location that relocated near the Flagstaff Mall as part of the deal. The site will house ADOT district offices, MVD and commercial driver license offices and lab facilities.

The property of ADOT’s current offices on Milton Road will be redeveloped into student housing by Vintage Partners and allow Flagstaff to extend University Drive and reconfigure Beulah Boulevard, improving access through that part of town.

Because of the complexity of the transaction, the three-party agreement took five years to complete.

Information provided by ADOT