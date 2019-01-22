Driver arrested after pedestrian fatally struck in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Flagstaff say a pedestrian is dead after being stuck by a car and the driver is in custody.
They say a pedestrian was hit in the area of South Lake Mary Road around 1 p.m. Sunday and pronounced dead at the scene.
The name and age of the victim wasn’t immediately released.
Police say the unidentified driver of the vehicle involved remained on scene and was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired.
They say the fatal crash remains under investigation.
