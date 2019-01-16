Social Service office sets new hours

Coconino County Community Services announces new hours and days of service at the Williams office at 850 W. Grant St.



Community Services is Coconino County’s designated Community Action Agency (CAA) and assists financially distressed residents of all ages.

Starting Jan. 15, the Williams office will be open on Tuesday and Thursday every week and will take applications for assistance by appointment only. Residents are encouraged to call (928) 679-7453 to schedule an appointment. Social Services provides utility and rental assistance as well as repair/replacement of appliances.

More information is available at coconino.az.gov/143/Community-Services.