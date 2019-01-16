Online applications for 2019 pronghorn, elk hunts now being accepted

PHOENIX, Ariz. – The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) is accepting online applications for 2019 hunt permit-tags issued through the draw process for pronghorn and elk.

More information or to apply online is available at www.azgfd.gov and click on “Apply for a Draw.” For an overview of the online application service, including license requirements, applying for bonus points and payment information, see Page 10 of the “2019 Pronghorn Antelope and Elk Hunt Draw Information” booklet. Printed booklets are available at all department offices and license dealers statewide.

The deadline for the department to receive all online applications is 11:59 p.m. Feb. 12.

Paper applications can be mailed to: Arizona Game and Fish Department, Attn.: Drawing Section, P.O. Box 74020, Phoenix, Arizona 85087-1052, or dropped off at any regional office statewide. All paper applications must be received by the department no later than 7 p.m. Jan. 15. Postmarks do not count.

As a reminder, this will be the second-to-last draw in which paper applications will be accepted. AZGFD is moving toward paperless hunt draws. Only online applications will be accepted beginning with the 2020 spring draw (which typically opens in late August or early September). In the meantime, hunters are encouraged to become familiar with the online draw application process.

A benefit of the online application process is the opportunity to purchase PointGuard, which provides hunters with peace of mind in knowing they can surrender their hunt permit-tag for any reason without losing their coveted bonus points. More information about PointGuard is available at www.azgfd.gov/pointguard.