Letter to the Editor: It's tax time! Free tax preparation

The AARP Foundation is hosting a Free In-Person Tax Preparation Service in Williams through the Tax-Aide Program.
For 50 Years, AARP Tax-Aide has helped taxpayers look forward to tax time. All Tax-Aide volunteers are IRS certified in preparation of tax returns. There is no income limit or age requirements, but there are some restrictions (please call for more information).
An AARP Tax-Aide site has been established at the Williams Senior Center starting Jan. 30 through April 10, Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointments are recommended, but walk-in clients will be accepted. Appointments can be scheduled by calling (928) 919-9277 or can be made directly on-line at https://taxaideflagstaff.setmore.com.
