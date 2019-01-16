Letter: Donated toys provided for 105 children this Christmas

To the editor:

The Lions Club of William is grateful to many generous friends who donated to Toys for Kids 2018 project. With your help we provided Christmas toys to 105 local children from 43 families.

A special thanks to these businesses for hosting the trees with cards, which were taken by caring friends: Old Trails True Value Hardware, North Country Health Care Center, Camp Clover Ranger Station USFS and the National Bank of Arizona.

Your generosity brought many smiles!

The Lions Club of Williams