Coconino County offering assistance to those affected by government shutdown

Coconino County Community Services department is reaching out to residents who have been impacted by the partial government shutdown. The department provides need-based financial assistance for those who qualify. Some areas they can assist with include water, sewer, gas and other utilities.

In Williams, residents can stop by 850 W. Grant St., in the Senior Center, or call (928) 679-7453.

Community Services is Coconino County’s designated Community Action Agency, assisting financially distressed residents of all ages. Their mission is "Empowering well-being and prosperity in Coconino Communities," helping those in need to find economic stability and move beyond poverty.

Information provided by Coconino County.