Williams Vikings beat Grand Canyon, Basis; drop one to Anthem Prep

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Vikings won two and lost one, and the Lady Vikes went 1-1 in a busy week of basketball for the teams.

The Vikings easily cruised by the Grand Canyon Phantoms Jan. 8, with four Vikings scoring in double figures and several second team players seeing playing time.

The No. 23 Phantoms (3-8 Central Region) kept close to the Vikings (4-1 Central Region) in the first half as they trailed just 11-14 in the first quarter and 21-28 at the half. The Vikings returned from the locker room refreshed, and outscored the Phantoms 23-9 in the third quarter and 16-8 in the fourth.

William Mcmenamin carried the 17th-ranked Vikings leading all scorers at the Viking’s gym with 20 points in the 67-38 lopsided win. He was followed by Zain Grantham with 13 points, Ceaser Santana with 12 and Stephen Gary with 10.



Santana went 4 for 4 from the floor, and 4 for 5 from the foul stripe. Grantham went 3 for 4 from the 3-point line, and Gary went 4 for 4 from the foul line. Mcmenamin shot 80 percent on free throws making 8 of 10, and 67 percent on 2-pointers going 6 for 9.

Santana led the team with 10 rebounds, followed by Gary with eight, and Mcmenamin and Grantham with seven apiece.

The Vikings faced Anthem Prep Jan. 11 where they lost 70-65. A second quarter run put the Vikings ahead the Eagles 32-26 at the half, but the Vikings were sluggish coming out of the locker room and allowed the Eagles to outscore them 22-13 in the third and 22-20 in the final quarter.

On Jan. 12, the Vikings cruised to an easy win over basis, 70-52.

The Lady Vikings played a tough game against Grand Canyon Jan. 8 handing over a 61-37 loss to the Phantoms. On Jan. 11, they beat Anthem Prep 53-49.

The Vikings boys and girls played Ash Fork Jan. 15, and next face Mayer at home Jan. 19 at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.