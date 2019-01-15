Williams community Event Huddle returns Jan. 21

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The fourth annual Event Huddle is coming to Williams Jan. 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the Williams Recreation Center.

Last year’s Event Huddle drew about 75 attendees from 56 organizations who came to discuss how they could work together to coordinate events and help each other.

Participants from nonprofit groups such as Williams Alliance for the Arts, Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Vikings Booster Club and the Camp Civitan Foundation joined with businesses and churches such as Old Trails True Value and St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran Church to discuss their missions and plans for the new year.

Organizer Kerry Lynn Moede said the Event Huddle is not sponsored by any organization and is for groups to communicate and discuss their goals, plans and needs for the coming year. It’s also a time for groups to discuss possibly collaborating on certain projects.

Moede came up with the idea for the Event Huddle after hearing people talk about events that others were unaware of.

“By not planning conflicting events, people have more resources available and more attendees,” she said. “While we still need to work on this, it has improved.”

She said since Williams is a small town, the community uses pretty much all of the same volunteer and fund base.

Moede said rather than different groups competing to put on various events independently, they could work together to be more successful. She said it is a benefit to the community to be able to put their resources together.

“It also helps people know what resources are available and helps them create more successful events,” she said.

Not only are organizational leaders invited, but anyone interested in hearing what is going on this year in Williams, she said.

“I’ve gotten great feedback,” Moede said. “People feel they get something out of it. The fact that it grows each year tells me to keep going with it.”

Moede said the Event Huddle is also a good chance for groups to network with each other. They have a chance to share their missions and brainstorm with other civic minded participants. They find out ways they can help other groups and receive help from those groups.

Anyone that is new to the community or looking at ways to become involved are encouraged to attend, she said.

The Event Huddle is structured where groups are invited to present their plans to the crowd, but each group is limited to three minutes. Anyone interested in attending needs to RSVP with Moede by email at jdmoede@aol.com or call her at (602) 818-6559.