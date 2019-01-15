Three Vikings make State first team for football

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Junior Chance Pearson was selected at the 1A Conference offensive player of the year for football. In addition, Pearson was selected to the 1A All-Conference First Team as a linebacker and running back.

Sophomore Alex Garrett was also named to the First Team as a running back, and Junior David Lozano was named as place kicker.

Several Vikings also made the All-Conference second team including: Mario Vazquez, defensive back; Mike Kessler, defensive lineman; Luis Lara-Arredondo, defensive lineman; and Xavier Leonet, offensive lineman.

Steven Ibarra of Superior was selected as Player of the Year, Ryan Palmer of Superior was selected as Coach of the Year, and Owen Barton of Bagdad was selected as Defensive Player of the Year.

Superior won the 1A State Championship in 2018. The Vikings made it to the semi-finals where they lost to Hayden 30-6.