Taking the high road: Williams youth returns money

In December, Williams Police Department thanked Ana Bertha B. Velazquez of Williams for being a model citizen and returning lost money to Williams Police Lieutenant Daryl Hixson. Hixson accidentally lost $100 at Safeway and Ana returned the money to him. 'We love you Ana and thank you again for your honesty,' the police department wrote.
