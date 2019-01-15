Scholarship applications available

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — High school seniors, current college students and graduate students throughout Arizona are invited to apply for more than 100 scholarship awards.

By completing the general application for 2019-2020 academic year, students will be matched with all of the awards for which they may qualify.

High school seniors, current college students or graduate students attending accredited schools anywhere in the U.S. may apply. Scholarships are available for two-year and four-year colleges and universities, as well as technical and vocational schools.

Interested students are advised to apply early in order to be considered for the most awards. Each award has its own deadline, with some closing as early as February and some as late as May.

Last year, the Arizona Community Foundation awarded nearly $2 million to thousands of Arizona students to pursue their higher education goals at a wide range of colleges, from the Maricopa County Community Colleges and Arizona’s three universities to Harvard, Pepperdine, Johns Hopkins, UCLA and more.

More information is available www.azfoundation.org/scholarships.