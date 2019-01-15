Registration has begun for Williams Little League

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Spring and summer youth sports programs in Williams are gearing up. Little League baseball and softball signups are underway with the season set to begin the second week of April.

A new registration system has been implemented this year as required by Little League International. Everyone will need to register for a new account.

Anyone registering before Feb. 1 will receive a $10 discount off of the registration fee. Siblings also receive a $5 discount.

New this year is a payment plan. Participants can choose to pay registration fees over the next two to three months depending on the division. Payments will be automatically charged monthly.

Williams Little League is part of the Diamondbacks grant program which completely outfits the players in Diamondback uniforms.

Each team is represented by different colors and each player will be able to choose their size.

Little League tryouts for the 9-12 year-old boys and girls teams will be in March at Cureton Park.

T-ball and Minors registration has also begun, although practices won’t begin until mid-May because of the limited field space.

Juniors baseball and softball teams will begin practices once the high school seasons end.

More information and to register for Little League programs visit williamslittleleague.com and register online. Anyone with questions can contact board members through Facebook Messaging.